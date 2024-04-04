DA Davidson Raises Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $55.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 394,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

