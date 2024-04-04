ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $346.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $321.09 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

