Wells Fargo & Company Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $156.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Shares of WWD opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Woodward has a 1-year low of $91.42 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

