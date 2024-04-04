FY2024 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

