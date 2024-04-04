Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macerich Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -53.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

