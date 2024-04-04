Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expion360 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of XPON opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $108,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,727,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

