CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $65.44. 579,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,929,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

