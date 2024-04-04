FY2024 EPS Estimates for SCYNEXIS, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 24.1 %

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

