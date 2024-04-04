FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
