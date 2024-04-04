FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINCFree Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.