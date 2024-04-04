FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.