Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.05 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.86.

MTY opened at C$49.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.76 and a one year high of C$68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

