FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $13.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.16. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.24 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,508,165. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

