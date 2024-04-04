Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

