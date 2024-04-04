Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

