Metagenomi, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Metagenomi in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGX. TD Cowen began coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

