Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

