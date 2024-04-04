Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

