Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $477.42 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

View Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.