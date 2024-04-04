Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

