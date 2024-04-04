Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 50,027 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,027 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

