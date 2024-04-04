Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 953.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $332.28 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

