Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

ORCL opened at $126.24 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.