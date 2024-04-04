Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 95,798 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

