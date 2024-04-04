The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 90,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

