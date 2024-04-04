Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

