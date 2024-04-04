Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $246.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.