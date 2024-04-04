John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after buying an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

