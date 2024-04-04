PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.73.

PVH Trading Down 2.9 %

PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

