Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.
Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
