Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

About Carisma Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

