Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARMFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

