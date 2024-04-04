Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.