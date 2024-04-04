Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

