Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $275.59 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

