Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 190,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $4,944,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

