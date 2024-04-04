Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.