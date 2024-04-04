Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

