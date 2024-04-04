JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,954,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

