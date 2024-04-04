Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.2 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

