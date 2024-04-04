QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 8.9%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.82. 525,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,005,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

