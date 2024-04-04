Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 7.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.43. 20,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 134,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNTH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,644,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.