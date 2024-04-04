AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.43.

NYSE ABBV opened at $177.34 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

