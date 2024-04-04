BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.08 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BB opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 314,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

