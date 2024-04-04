Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 398,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,159,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

