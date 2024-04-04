Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.78 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $439.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.97. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

