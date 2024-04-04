Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $63.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.