Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,521 shares of company stock worth $1,912,080. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.