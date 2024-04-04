Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $106.62 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $106.62 million and $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002725 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,045,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

