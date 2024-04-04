Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $232.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

