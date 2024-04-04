BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -5.540–5.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BIO-key International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -11.450–11.450 EPS.

BIO-key International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

