Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.