ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $759.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $770.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

