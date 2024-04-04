Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 385 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $588,957,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.